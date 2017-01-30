Jamie Dornan Just Shaved His Head

The Christian Grey you know (and love) from the Fifty Shades of Grey film franchise no longer has the same haircut that you’re used to seeing on the big screen. Jamie Dornan stepped out at LAX over the weekend sporting an entirely new look — and he’s almost unrecognizable.

Say goodbye to the longer, scruffy look that Dornan has been sporting since filming Fifty Shades Darker. The star traded his longer strands for a buzz cut — which he seems to be pairing with a beard that’s a bit fuller than the sexy 5 o’clock shadow that his character is known for.

RELATED PHOTOS: Celebrity Hair Makeovers: Better Before or After?

Prior to this cut, the actor had longer, scruffy waves and a very full beard. Then, he chopped his locks to go for a more clean-cut look while promoting his latest film with Dakota Johnson. And before his role as Christian Grey, Dornan’s had a wide range of haircuts. He’s tried everything from long curly locks to buzz cuts and a clean-shaven face — proving that he can pull off just about any look.

What do you think of Dornan’s new look? Do you like his hair long or short? Sound off below.