'Proud Papa' James Marsden Cheers on His Son in Runway Debut for Dolce & Gabbana in Milan

Celebrity kids have been taking over the fashion world for years. From Snoop Dogg’s son Cordell Broadus to Michael Jackson’s daughter Paris to all three of the Hadid kids, those star genes have lead to many offspring on the runway. And now there’s a new addition to the next generation of models: James Marsden‘s oldest son.

Jack Marsden, 16, walked his first runway show in Milan Men’s Fashion Week for Dolce & Gabbana — not a bad way to kick off your career, right? Of course, his Westworld star father was front row for the big gig and couldn’t help but brag on his Instagram page.

“Could not be more proud of my oldest son @jackmmarsden walking his first show for @dolcegabbana and their Men’s Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2018/2019 campaign in Milan today! 🕺🍾 Thank you Domenico and Stefano for having us!” the 44-year-old actor captioned the photos, adding the hashtag “#proudpapa.”

The post featured snaps of Jack in action, as well as a few peeks behind-the-scenes — including a picture of James, Jack and Domenico Dolce, himself.

Jack also marked the occasion on Instagram with a selfie with Dolce and shots in his different looks.

“I’m super thankful to have walked my FIRST runway with@dolcegabbana and have gotten to make new friends 🤙🏻,” the teen wrote on Instagram.

James previously told Wonderwall that Jack’s taking baby steps into the fashion industry.

“He’s slowly dipping his feet in the waters a little bit. He’s testing it out to see what it’s about and what it means and if it feels right for him. He’s taking it very slowly and cautiously,” the actor said. “If it’s something that I can help him with, then I will. He’s 16 and figuring out his world and who he is and what his strengths are and what his passions are and what he wants to do.”

James added, “It would have been crazy for me at 16, but nowadays, this is when people start. It’s nuts. But we’re supporting him. I didn’t know what the hell I wanted to do at that age. I think he’s just trying to figure it out. You don’t think ‘career’ at 16, but if he wants to learn about it, great.”

And with those genes, James should expect his 12-year-old daughter Mary and 5-year-old son William to be next on the catwalk.

