Watch Jake Gyllenhaal as a Dad Reciting a Love Poem and Fall in Love with Him All Over Again

If you’ve ever fantasized about Jake Gyllenhaal reading you a love poem, your moment has finally come.

As the new face of Calvin Klein’s fragrance, Eternity Calvin Klein, Gyllenhaal stars in the brand’s latest campaign in which he plays a father to a 4-year-old child, alongside model and advocate Liya Kebede. In the black-and-white short film, which opens with a clip of crashing waves, the actor and Kebede take turns reciting E.E. Cummings’ poem, “I Carry Your Heart With Me.”

“I carry your heart with me. I carry it in my heart. I’m never without it,” he says.



And he’s not the only star with a new campaign launch. Selena Gomez, the face of Coach, stars in the brand’s latest holiday campaign.

The singer poses in a car wearing the brand’s Mixed Print Lacework Dress, a white shearling collar and a primrose Dinky bag, and sports a studded black leather jacket in additional photos from the campaign.

Gomez said in a release, “My personal style doesn’t really change around the holidays. I am happy wearing warm clothes. Coach has these amazing shearling jackets that I can’t wait to wear.”

