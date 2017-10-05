Jake Gyllenhaal Is the New Face of Calvin Klein's Eternity Fragrance

If you’ve ever wondered what Jake Gyllenhaal smells like, we’ve finally got the answer for you.

The 36-year-old Academy Award-nominated actor has been named the new face of Calvin Klein’s Eternity fragrance. The brand revealed its worldwide print advertising campaign today featuring Gyllenhaal alongside model Liya Kebede and 4-year-old child actress Leila.

One month from now, Calvin Klein Fragrance will also roll out the Eternity Calvin Klein television spot with the trio, which will focus on the brand’s longstanding values of romance, love, intimacy and commitment.

Gyllenhaal joins a crew of other top-notch celebs that have starred in previous Eternity Calvin Klein campaigns. Calvin Klein campaign veteran Christy Turlington stripped down to her swimsuit in 2014 in honor of Eternity’s 25th anniversary and posed laying atop her husband Ed Burns in a sexy shoot. “This is my new favorite Eternity Calvin Klein campaign of all time,” the supermodel shared at the time.

Then in 2015, Calvin Klein tapped models Jasmine Tookes and Tobias Sorensen to pose in some sultry black-and-white photos, shot by fashion photographer Cass Bird in New York City that “convey the raw expression of love and emotion between a young couple” for another one of the campaigns for the brand’s iconic fragrance.

In this year’s print ad, Gyllenhaal and Kebede portray a loving family, and the actor can be seen longingly looking down at Leila as Kebede leans her head onto his shoulder. It’s a fitting shoot for Gyllenhaal, as the star recently opened up about his desire to become a father.

“I want to continue becoming more of an adult than I already am,” he said of his future. “Hopefully with a family of my own. My sister [Maggie Gyllenhaal] has raised two beautiful daughters. They are the most amazing girls. It’s fun to send them home with a lot of candy, because it was almost like, ‘Enjoy it, Mags!’ A little payback for being the sister who made me perform weird shows at our parents’ dinner parties.”

As of now, Gyllenhaal is single after past high-profile relationships with Kirsten Dunst, Reese Witherspoon and Taylor Swift.

Are you excited to see Jake’s new Calvin Klein fragrance campaign? Sound off in the comments below.