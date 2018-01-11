Jada Pinkett Smith 'Resurrects That 1989 Jada!' With a Dramatic New Haircut

Jada Pinkett Smith is bringing back 1989!

The Girls Trip actress, 46, debuted a new look that on Instagram Tuesday, sharing a photo of her edgy asymmetrical bob.

“Then came 2018,” she captioned in a bathroom selfie.

Then came 2018✨ A post shared by Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapinkettsmiith) on Jan 9, 2018 at 11:44pm PST

On Wednesday, the star shared another photo of her tresses, writing, “When my girl helps me resurrect that 1989 Jada! Let me fiiind out Madame Jeuge.”

When my girl helps me resurrect that 1989 Jada! Let me fiiind out Madame Jeuge pic.twitter.com/fvPt0LeY42 — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) January 10, 2018

Pinkett Smith’s new hair is may recall her look in 1989 when she sported a similar sidecut that featured her hair flip on one side of her head.

The actress and her husband, Will Smith, recently celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary. The 49-year-old actor shared some of the lessons he’s learned since they first said, “I do.”

“20 Years Ago Today we held hands and walked naively down that aisle. Here’s what I’ve learned since,” he wrote alongside a photo of the couple from their wedding day in 1997.

“Love is Like Gardening,” he wrote. “I have learned to focus on HELPING you to BLOSSOM into what YOU want to be (into what you were born to be)… Rather than Demanding that you become what my Fragile Ego needs you to be.”

He also added, “I’ve learned to take pleasure in Nourishing YOUR dreams… Rather than wrestling with you to Fulfill my Selfish Needs & Satiate My Insecurities.”

“I have learned that Love is Listening. Love is Giving. Love is Freedom,” he continued. “Happy Anniversary, My Queen! I am forever Devoted to Nurturing your Deepest Truth.”