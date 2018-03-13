J.Crew's New Heritage Collection Brings Back the Beloved Rugby Polo and More Classic Styles

As if their most recent retro-inspired swimsuit launch wasn’t giving us enough feels, J.Crew has decided to throw even more nostalgia into the mix with their brand-new Heritage Collection. In celebration of some of the brand’s most iconic styles, the collection features reissued classics such as the striped rugby polo from 1984, the scoopback one-piece swimsuit from 1989 and the rollneck sweater from 1988. Along with styles for men, women and children, the brand has also released unisex styles that you and everyone you love can share. So if you’re an O.G. fan of the brand and haven’t dug up your old rugby polo from years ago, prepare to experience some major fashion flashbacks.

Scroll down to shop all of the timeless styles now at select J.Crew stores and jcrew.com!

The 1984 Rugby, $59.50

1988 Rollneck Sweater, $79.50

1984 Rugby Shirtdress, $98

1989 Scoopback One-Piece Swimsuit, $98