Everything at J.Crew Factory Is Up to 60 Percent Off Right Now

If you love shopping at J.Crew Factory, you’re going to love the deals that the store’se offering up right now. Starting today through August 27th, you can score up to 40 percent off newly added styles and up to 60 percent off everything else on the site. It’s a great way to get a head start on fall with some of the season’s biggest trends like polka dots, leopard print and dark florals. And no need to worry about a code — the discount is already applied for you — just shop your favorites styles before the deal ends.

Polka Dot Blouse

Wear this polka dot blouse now with a white denim mini skirt and later with kick-flare jeans and velvet booties.

Buy It! Printed Off the Shoulder Blouse, $35.50 (orig. $59.50); jcrewfactory.com

Floral Pencil Skirt

We love dark florals for fall and this pencil skirt is a fun way to wear them to the office.

Buy It! Printed Pencil Skirt, $44.50 (orig. $79.50); jcrewfactory.com

Mirrored Sunglasses

Sunglasses are a necessity for all seasons and these mirrored lenses will keep your eyes shielded in style year round.

Buy It! Colorblock Sunglasses, $17.50 (orig. $29.50); jcrewfactory.com

Pajama Set

Take your pajamas to the street like a celeb and rock this matching set with some heels for your most comfortable (and stylish!) #OOTD yet.

Buy It! Long-Sleeve Cotton Pajama Set, $54.50 (orig. $79.50); jcrewfactory.com

Modern Hoop Earrings

Classic hoops get a sophisticated update with these modern gold earrings. Wear them with everything from T-shirts and jeans on the weekend to blazers and pencil skirts (like the floral one above!) at work.

Buy It! Golden Disc Hoop Earrings, $17.50 (orig. $29.50); jcrewfactory.com

Leopard Print Knit

Leopard print is basically a neutral and one of fall’s biggest trends. Get a head start with this printed knit.

Buy It! Leopard Teddie Sweater, $41.50 (orig. $69.50); jcrewfactory.com

Block Heel Pumps

Black suede pumps go with just about everything, plus this low block heel makes them comfortable enough to wear all day long.

Buy It! Bryn Suede Block Heels, $70. 50 (orig. $118); jcrewfactory.com

