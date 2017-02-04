Ivanka Trump’s Brand Disputes Reports Nordstrom Dropped Fashion Line

Ivanka Trump has responded to claims retailer Nordstrom dropped her fashion brand.

“Nordstrom ordered both apparel and shoes for the spring, and followed through with the orders on the apparel,” a spokesperson for the Ivanka Trump brand told Refinery29 on Friday.

“They canceled the shoe order, kept the apparel order and moved the apparel from online into stores. It’s there,” the statement concluded.

Rosemary K. Young, senior director of marketing at Ivanka Trump, also explained to Refinery29 that the brand is doing well, despite recent reports.

“The Ivanka Trump brand continues to expand across categories and distribution with increased customer support, leading us to experience significant year-over-year revenue growth in 2016. We believe that the strength of a brand is measured not only by the profits it generates, but the integrity it maintains,” Young said.

Nordstrom, which has carried items by Ivanka Trump since 2011, said on Thursday that it would stop selling the first daughter’s brand this season due to performance.

“We’ve said all along we make buying decisions based on performance,” a Nordstrom spokeswoman told Fortune in an emailed statement. “In this case, based on the brand’s performance, we’ve decided not to buy it for this season.”

The retailer also responded to the criticism on Twitter, saying: “We hope that offering a vendor’s products isn’t misunderstood as us taking a political position; we’re not. Our customers can make choices about what they purchase based on personal views & we’ll continue to give them options.”

On Nordstrom.com, only four Ivanka Trump shoes remain (on 40 percent discount). In addition, the website shows that the brand has been removed from the listed designers.

Also on Thursday, Neiman Marcus‘ website removed more than a dozen jewelry and accessory items by Ms. Trump.

Both Nordstrom and Neiman Marcus are targeted by protest group Grab Your Wallet, which boycotts companies either owned by the Trumps, that carry Trump-branded clothing and accessories, or that have offered financial support to President Donald Trump’s political campaign.