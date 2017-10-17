Ivanka Trump Dyed Her Hair Blue During Her ‘Punk Phase’ and Her Mom Was Not Having It 

Ivanka Trump‘s wardrobe might be all business today, but she did go through a “punk phase” back in the day. And in a guest passage in her mom Ivana‘s new memoir, Raising Trump, she’s spilling all the details.

“During my punk phase in the nineties, I was really into Nirvana. My wardrobe consisted of ripped corduroy jeans and flannel shirts,” the 35-year-old daughter of President Donald Trump writes about her teenage wardrobe.

And it wasn’t just her style that she changed — in fact, the natural blonde went blue for a brief moment. It didn’t last long.

“One day after school, I dyed my hair blue. Mom wasn’t a fan of this decision,” she wrote. “She took one look at me and immediately went out to the nearest drugstore to buy a $10 box of Nice’n Easy. That night, she forced me to dye my hair back to blond. The color she picked out was actually three shades lighter than my natural color… and I have never looked back!” [Editor’s note: We are asking experts the most successful way to go from blue to blonde with just a box of drugstore color and will report back.]

Eventually, she moved on from Nirvana and ripped jeans to corduroys and Birkenstocks — until she began her modeling career, and hit the runway alongside her mom for Thierry Mugler’s fashion show dressed in heels, a gown and a very bold hair and makeup look.

“Thierry was all about extravagance and high drama in his clothes; everything was very theatrical,” she says of the show, which the designer invited both her and her mother to walk in. “It was a departure from how I was rolling at boarding school at the time, wearing almost exclusively cords and Birkenstocks. All of a sudden, I found myself in platform stilettos and a black patent-leather catsuit. I was so nervous — and pretty uncomfortable! I was sitting there in this full-body leather glove, fretting about tripping in those heels and falling on my face on the runway. Meanwhile, my mom was in the makeup hair next to me, totally relaxed, like it was just another day at the office. Doing the show with her was amazing. It was an extension of something we’d always bonded over, but this time, we weren’t just watching. We were in it together.”

