Ivanka Trump-branded lingerie might be coming soon.

Since her father won last year’s presidential election, the First Daughter’s company has filed trademark requests with U.S. officials for branded lingerie, lounge wear and athletic apparel, Bloomberg reported this week. All three were preliminarily approved, and Trump’s brand has also been informed that it will likely win approval for branded rain ponchos and scarves.

Like President Donald Trump and other members of his family, Ivanka Trump has faced scrutiny for whether she is profiting from the President’s political ascension. Ivanka Trump has sought to distance herself from her namesake brand, even as its business booms with her family in the White House — sales have hit record levels in 2017. She shifted the company’s assets to a family-run trust and stepped back from day-to-day management, but she did not divest from her companies.

This article originally appeared on Fortune.com