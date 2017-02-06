Ivanka Trump Isn't the Only Celebrity Whose Fashion Line Has Been Dropped Due to Controversy

The future of Ivanka Trump‘s fashion empire may be in jeopardy, as her brand continues to vanish from retailer websites at the same time that Trump continues to work with the White House alongside her father’s administration. It was announced late last week that Nordstrom would no longer be carrying the brand in stores or online, and it appears that Neiman Marcus has also followed suit, removing more than a dozen accessories and jewelry from their website. Now, it seems as though Macy’s might be the next to distance themselves from the first family, as consumers participating in the #GrabYourWallet movement turn their focus on the remaining retailers carrying her brand; her line has disappeared from Belk’s website over the weekend as well, though all of the aforementioned companies, save for Nordstrom, have yet to release an official statement on the matter. And while it may seem like Ivanka’s being uniquely targeted by these boycotts, as it turns out she’s hardly the first celebrity entrepreneur to lose distribution due to massive public outcry.

In fact, her father and now President of the United States, Donald J. Trump had a similar experience with Macy’s in 2015, when, as a candidate for president, Trump said “When Mexico sends its people, they’re not sending their best… They’re bringing drugs. They’re bringing crime. They’re rapists.” In a November interview with The Street, the company’s CEO Terry Lundgren said Macy’s has no regrets about their choice, concluding,”We made our decision about a year and a half ago, and stand by our decision.”

Likewise, after Martha Stewart‘s trial and conviction on charges of insider trading, Viacom dropped her television show and she chose to resign from the board of directors at her namesake brand in the hopes that it could be sustained under new leadership. A few years later her home goods brand came under fire again, albeit this time for very different reasons, with Macy’s suing both her line’s parent company and J.C. Penney for what they believed to be a violation of their exclusive contract with Stewart, causing J.C. Penney to drop the products altogether rather than face an expensive lawsuit and court time.

While most people now think of Kathie Lee Gifford as one half of the wine-sipping, fourth-hour Today show duo, in the midst of the ’90s she was also involved in a sweatshop scandal. In 1996, it was revealed that dresses from her $300 million clothing line sold at Walmart were being sewn by Honduran child laborers. Controversy reared again in 1999 when two former factory employees from the brand’s El Salvador factory said they were fired after speaking up for workers’ rights, describing 11-hour, six-day work weeks making a minimum wage of 60 cents an hour. Needless to say, the line of apparel was quickly disbanded and Gifford has pledged her life to the dismantling of sweatshops.

Paula Deen‘s brand also took a serious hit after the celebrity chef admitted during a deposition to having used the N-word and companies quickly dropped her extensive line of products which range from holiday hams to cookbooks, including Sears, K-mart, J.C. Penney, and Walgreen’s. At the time, it was estimated that the fallout from the trial would cost Deen millions of dollars in revenue, but since then she seems to have bounced back slightly, even launching her own clothing line.

