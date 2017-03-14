Ivanka Trump Is Dropping Her High-End Jewelry Line

This article originally appeared on Fortune.com

Ivanka Trump’s brand has discontinued its high-end jewelry collection, focusing on more affordable fashion jewelry instead.

Abigail Klem, president of Trump’s brand, said the shift is part of a “commitment to offering solution-oriented products at accessible price points,” the New York Times reported.

Many pieces in the fashion jewelry line, which is sold at Lord & Taylor, are priced under $100, according to the Times. By comparison, some items in Trump’s high-end jewelry collection cost thousands of dollars. And brands including Neiman Marcus had already stopped carrying the high-end jewelry line before it was officially discontinued.

The decision follows a significant spike in online sales for the company after some retailers announced they would stop carrying Ivanka Trump products, prompting White House adviser Kellyanne Conway to promote the brand in a Fox News interview.

Trump announced in January that she would resign from her roles within the Trump Organization and her fashion brand, as she became more active in her father’s presidency.

