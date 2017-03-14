People

Stay Connected

Subscribe

Advertise With Us

Learn More

Copyright © 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.

Skip to content

Style

Ivanka Trump Is Dropping Her High-End Jewelry Line

By

Posted on

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 08: Ivanka Trump attends at a luncheon she was hosting to mark International Women's Day in the State Dining Room at the White House March 8, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

This article originally appeared on Fortune.com

Ivanka Trump’s brand has discontinued its high-end jewelry collection, focusing on more affordable fashion jewelry instead.

Abigail Klem, president of Trump’s brand, said the shift is part of a “commitment to offering solution-oriented products at accessible price points,” the New York Times reported.

Many pieces in the fashion jewelry line, which is sold at Lord & Taylor, are priced under $100, according to the Times. By comparison, some items in Trump’s high-end jewelry collection cost thousands of dollars. And brands including Neiman Marcus had already stopped carrying the high-end jewelry line before it was officially discontinued.

The decision follows a significant spike in online sales for the company after some retailers announced they would stop carrying Ivanka Trump products, prompting White House adviser Kellyanne Conway to promote the brand in a Fox News interview.

From Coinage: This Is How Much It Would Cost to Paint the White House

Trump announced in January that she would resign from her roles within the Trump Organization and her fashion brand, as she became more active in her father’s presidency.

Will you be buying Ivanka Trump’s more affordable jewelry line? Sound off below!