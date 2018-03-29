This Is the Summer Bag Celebs and Influencers Are Freaking Out Over — Here's Where to Get It On Sale

Leave it to the internet to know what’s good. From Grumpy Cat to Justin Bieber, the great World Wide Web has brought us countless viral sensations to pass the time (thanks, Reddit and YouTube). Now in the fashion realm, we’re thanking Instagram for not only the Great Fanny Pack Revival of 2017 (which is still going strong, by the way), but also the rise of the celebrity and blogger-obsessed handbag by Cult Gaia, the Ark. If you haven’t seen this bag, then you either haven’t been online in ages or you’ve been lurking around the wrong parts of the internet.

With its many slits and bone-like structure, the Ark bag puts fashion above functionality — but that doesn’t make us love it any less. From Jessica Alba to blogger Julie Sariñana of SincerelyJules.com, celebs and fashion influencers can’t get enough of it, making the Ark the ultimate summer vacation It-bag. So don’t mind us if we freak out over the myriad of sizes and colorways the Ark now comes in. And to make things even better, right now you can even score 20 percent off a selection of warm weather styles including these must-have Cult Gaia handbags at Moda Operandi’s Spring Getaway Event when you use the promo code “GETAWAY20” at checkout!

Scroll through to shop our favorite picks, below.

Cult Gaia Mini Acrylic Ark Bag

To buy: modaoperandi.com, $224 (orig. $280)

Cult Gaia Ark Small Bamboo Clutch To buy: net-a-porter.com, $150 Cult Gaia Small Ark Handbag in Lagoon To buy: nordstrom.com, $298 Cult Gaia Mini Ark Handbag in Tortoiseshell To buy: nordstrom.com, $278

A version of this post originally appeared on Travel + Leisure.