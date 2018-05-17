Issa Rae, Sarah Silverman and Kate McKinnon are gracing the cover of GQ‘s 2018 Comedy Issue…and it looks a little familiar.

The three actresses pose for the cover, shot by photographer Martin Schoeller, wearing opulent sequin gowns and upon closer inspection it looks like the stars’ bodies are contorted in strange positions (with a few random limbs mixed in). Given that it’s the comedy issue, the cover appears to be throwing some hilarious shade at Vanity Fair‘s Photoshop fail from the 2018 Hollywood Issue earlier this year.

In the shot for GQ, a random unidentified hand grazes Rae’s shoulder, while the Insecure star’s arm strangely seems to be reaching down across Silverman’s body. Then, McKinnon’s right leg awkwardly juts from the side of her body over Silverman’s shoulder and across Rae’s lap. There also appears to be a random leg at the bottom of the cover right between Silverman and Rae.

Vanity Fair‘s annual Hollywood Issue sparked some confusion when fans noticed that it looked like Reese Witherspoon somehow had three legs and Oprah Winfrey had three hands in the photograph.

“Her flesh is not the same color as the inside of her dress,” one Twitter user wrote.

“Could be a Photoshop error,” said another.

One fan went further, tweeting, “I just tried to arrange my leg in that position and tweaked my knee. Poor Reese.”

Forget Reese Witherspoon having 3 legs in Vanity Fair’s photo, Oprah has 3 hands in another 👋🏻 (She’s holding Reese) pic.twitter.com/ngZ4cFwRWK — Kaitlin Hatton (@HattonKaitlin) January 25, 2018

After fans started calling out the cover on Twitter, Witherspoon herself weighed in, announcing, “I have 3 legs. I hope you can still accept me for who I am.”

Well…I guess everybody knows now…I have 3 legs. I hope you can still accept me for who I am. 😃( and I will never apologize for snuggling @Oprah .. if you get the opportunity, I highly recommend it;) https://t.co/6GyrfWxNSY — Reese Witherspoon (@RWitherspoon) January 25, 2018

Even Winfrey commented on the Photoshop fail too. “I accept your 3rd leg,” she replied to Witherspoon’s tweet.

Eventually, Vanity Fair commented on the issue saying, “While we would have loved the exclusive on @RWitherspoon‘s three legs, unfortunately it’s just the lining of her dress.”

As for @Oprah, how can we expect her to juggle it all with just two hands?

¯_(ツ)_/¯_/¯ (We are correcting this error​ online​.) https://t.co/QNd74YtSTz — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) January 25, 2018

The magazine added, “As for @Oprah, how can we expect her to juggle it all with just two hands? ¯\_(ツ)_/¯_/¯ (We are correcting this error​ online​.)”