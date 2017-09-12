Issa Rae is the new face of Covergirl!

The creator and star of HBO’s hit series Insecure just unveiled the news about her first big-time beauty deal on Instagram with the popular drugstore makeup brand, which couldn’t be a more perfect fit for the actress.

“I remember being an awkward black girl in high school, reading the pages of my favorite magazines, casually flipping through @COVERGIRL ads, singing their slogan in my head. Never EVER in my life did I imagine I’d be one. I am SO honored and SO excited for what’s to come,” Rae captioned her Instagram photo.

Rae, who initially broke onto the scene thanks to her hit YouTube series The Misadventures of Awkward Black Girl in 2011 and has since been nominated for a Golden Globe Award this past year, joins an A-list lineup of other Covergirl spokespeople, including Sofia Vergara, Janelle Monae, Katy Perry and Zendaya.

“My character is ever-evolving, and makeup is a tool to help transform my persona – whether for a role I play in content that I produce, or the different roles I take on in my life,” the star said in a release.

“Becoming a Covergirl means a lot because the brand recognizes just how important it is for people to embrace their individuality and express themselves in unique and diverse ways,” she continued. “This has been a major part of my personal journey, and a message that I want to share with others.”

The star will be presenting at the Emmys Sunday, and we bet we can guess who’ll be doing her makeup that night.

