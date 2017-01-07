Isla Fisher Says She’s Not Working with a Stylist: ‘Sometimes You Just Pull a Dress’

Isla Fisher is “going rogue” without a stylist these days.

During a night out at the 6th Annual AACTA International Awards at the Avalon Hollywood in Hollywood, California, on Friday night, Fisher revealed to reporters that her bright yellow Monique Lhuillier gown on Friday night was all her idea.

“I’m not working with a stylist right now. So I chose it myself,” she told PEOPLE.

“I think stylists are wonderful,” she continued. “When things come up at the last minute and you’re in a rush, sometimes you just pull a dress. I’ve got a lot of responsibilities, and my career is just a part of a whole big puzzle.”

And Fisher says there are definitely pros and cons to what she calls “going rogue” on the red carpet.

“My stylists in the past have been wonderful and reminded me whether or not to cross your legs, whether to put a hand on your hip,” she said. “But of course, whatever great advice you get, to hoist your dress up, or to maneuver your lady parts into them, more prominent position.

“But whatever you’re told, obviously in the moments pre-the ceremony, when you get out of the car and there’s a line of photographers shouting your name, you just tend to go rogue and do absolutely anything and then look back and regret it.”

As for her daughters’ thoughts on her selection?

“I think the quote was, ‘Mommy you look like a banana tonight.’ I mean, I’ll take anything.”

Fisher isn’t the only celebrity picking out her own looks. Blake Lively also famously does not need help styling herself.

“I’ve always loved fashion,’ she told the UK edition of Marie Claire in its October 2010 issue. “That’s why I don’t use a stylist. Number one, it’s such an expression of self.”

What do you think of Isla’s not-so-wintry look? Sound off below!