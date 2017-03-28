Jude Law’s Daughter, Iris Law, Lands a Huge Modeling Gig

With so many children from famous families becoming models these days, it’s hard to keep up with them all (trust us!) but there was no missing Iris Law’s latest gig. Yes, that would be Jude Law’s teenage daughter, who just snagged her second Burberry Beauty campaign (and the photos are gorgeous!). And to keep you firmly in the fashion and beauty loop, we rounded up even more killer celeb ad campaigns to get you excited (and strt your shopping).

Burberry Beauty

The 16-year-old daughter of Jude Law and Sadie Frost landed her first Burberry campaign in January, modeling the Liquid Lip Velvet line. This time, she’s fronting The Essentials collection, which includes the brand’s core makeup items – prime, contour and highlight – all available now. In the ad she models the glowing makeup like a longtime pro, despite being a relative newbie, which means it’s only a matter of time before she starts hitting the runway for the brand too.

Glow all day. @lirisaw behind the scenes for The Essentials . Shop the new Essentials make-up collection A post shared by Burberry (@burberry) on Mar 27, 2017 at 8:26am PDT

Chanel

Next up, another high-end beauty brand (Chanel) with a new product featuring another famous face (Kristen Stewart). The brand released new images of Stewart’s new campaign for its Ombré Première mono eyeshadow collection, which is meant to encourage women to expresses themselves by mixing and matching the range of colors to intensify the hues.

Piaget

High-fashion jewelry brand Piaget is shaking things up with its new Possession jewelry collection that features six vibrantly-colored stones (a first for the brand) that are all available on net-a-porter.com (also a first!). And Piaget chose the perfect boundary-pushing model for their ads, Olivia Palermo. The campaign, shot by her hubby Johannes Huebl, features Palermo wearing the new stones, but the accompanying video really shows the gems up-close and personal.

Tommy John

Kevin Hart not only loves his Tommy John underwear so much he’d star in the brand’s ad campaign, he loves them so much he also co-produced the 22-part mini series ad campaign! That’s right, he helped create 22 shorts (pun medium intended) all highlighting an aspect of the underwear Hart loves. And not that we have to tell you (it’s Kevin Hart!) but they’re hilarious. Watch one of the first videos to be released, below, and watch out for the rest to roll out on Tommy John’s YouTube channel and Hart’s Instagram throughout the year.

