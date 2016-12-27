Irina Shayk Bares Her Pre-Bump Abs on Vogue Brazil Cover

Irina Shayk has had a pretty major 2016. Not only did she walk all the major international runways, per usual, but she also scored a cover for W magazine and Vogue Russia, Germany and Japan, Givenchy and L’Oreal campaigns, did her best Demi Moore impression for Love magazine’s sexy advent calendar, and of course she walked the Victoria’s Secret runway while barely concealing that she was newly expecting with her boyfriend of a year and a half Bradley Cooper. So it should come as no surprise that the Russian model is kicking off 2017 on an equally high note, landing the January cover of Vogue Brazil and showing off her pre-pregnancy physique.

To start off the new year, the model stripped down for a major new magazine cover, wearing a striped sweater by Miu Miu pulled back into a crop top, underwear by Intimissimi and a handful of necklaces and hoop earrings by Carla Amorim. Her makeup was kept simple and natural to match her disheveled wet look hair. The cover image was shot by Italian photographer Giampaolo Sgura, marking the second time the pair have worked together, previously photographing Shayk for the magazine’s August 2014 cover.

RELATED PHOTOS: Irina Shayk’s Gorgeous Emerald Ring Worn on That Finger Reminds Us Of … (Hint: She’s a Royal!)

Sgura shot two covers for Vogue Brazil’s January issue, also shooting the lingerie model looking almost makeup-free wearing a Hope Resort swimsuit and more jewelry from Carla Amorim, posing in front of a vintage car as the sun sets behind her.

Having worked together on numerous projects since the pair first met in 2013 on set for the cover of Vogue Spain, Sgura enthused to the publication, “She’s the coolest and funniest girl in the world.” Of course, we would expect nothing less from the model who managed to steal Bradley Cooper’s heart.

What do you think of Irina’s cover? Sound off below!