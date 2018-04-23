Irina Shayk may be one step closer to walking down the aisle! The supermodel was on-hand during Barcelona Bridal Week to support Pronovias Bridal and got a first-hand look at the latest wedding designs — that she may just use for her own wedding to actor Bradley Cooper.

The brand announced last week that it was joining forces with the model during Barcelona Bridal Week. She made an appearance at the official fitting photo call over the weekend, and will be attending the brand’s “In Bloom” Pronovias Fashion Show as a special front row guest on Monday.

“I’m really excited for tomorrow’s show… Pronovias has a really special place in my heart,” the model said on Sunday at the photo call, according to Pronovias’ Instagram.

Throughout the weekend she was seen wearing her large engagement-like ring, an enormous emerald stone surrounded by a halo of diamonds on a gold band. She was first spotted wearing it back in December 2016, sparking rumors that her and Cooper (who were expecting their first child together at the time) were engaged.

While the very private couple have yet to comment on their engagement status, they welcomed their daughter, Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper in March 2017. And shortly after, Shayk was back at it sharing sexy bikini-clad pics showing off her toned stomach just weeks after giving birth.

And then she attended the Cannes Film Festival just nine weeks after giving birth wearing a curve-hugging, plunging yellow gown.

While we wait to find out when the couple finally make things official, Shayk is in good hands whenever it’s time to plan her dress for her special day.