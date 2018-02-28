Ireland Baldwin Poses Nude for Peta 24 Years After Mom Kim Basinger Stripped Down to Protest Fur

Courtesy PETA

Ireland Baldwin is following in her mom’s footsteps. The 22-year-old daughter of Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger is the latest celebrity to pose nude for PETA, 24 years after her mom first bared all for the animal-rights organization.

“I saw the images from when my mom shot this campaign, so it was something that I had aspired to do since I was a little girl,” Baldwin said in an accompanying video about her mom’s 1994 shoot where she posed completely naked stretched out on the floor.

“This is something my mother has fought her entire life and has advocated for and something I am trying to do as well,” Baldwin explained.

Baldwin has been supporting the cause well before posing nude in the campaign. She made sure to include an anti-fur clause in her modeling contract.

“I actually have it in my contract as a model that I won’t wear fur,” Baldwin said. “I didn’t want that to be a part of my brand. I’ve had wardrobe people try to put me in fur coats and jumpsuits and lay on a fur rug and do whatever, and I’ve actually told people to f— off.”

In a press release, it was explained that Baldwin posed with her hands raised in support of Gucci, Michael Kors and hundreds of other companies that have gone fur-free.

“If you wouldn’t wear your dog, then you shouldn’t wear fur at all because all animals are equal and deserve equal respect and equal compassion and love,” she added.

She’s not only following in her mom’s footsteps. Baldwin joins a very high-profile group of celebrities who’ve bared it all. Pamela Anderson, Bethenny Frankel and most recently, Gillian Anderson, are among some of the famous faces who have posed for PETA.