Intermix Has a Ton of Cute Off-the-Shoulder Tops on Sale Right Now

Off-the-shoulder tops are a total must-have this season. The chic silhouette comes in a ton of prints, rrom florals to pinstripes, making it a summertime staple. And if you’re looking to add this trend to your wardrobe, head over to Intermix right now where you can shop the cutest styles on sale for an extra 20 percent off already marked down prices. Styles from designers such as Self-Portrait, Elizabeth and James and Jonathan Simkhai are marked way down and going fast. That’s why we’ve rounded up 7 of the best shoulder-baring tops to snag before they’re gone.

Scroll down to shop these and more on sale now!

Bohemian White Top

Pair this ’70s inspired top with jeans or a flowy maxi.

Buy It! Elizabeth and James top, $153 (orig. $295); intermixonline.com

Ruffle Bodysuit

This neutral tone bodysuit has a flirty feel thanks to the extra large ruffles.

Buy It! Exclusive for Intermix Bodysuit, $118 (orig $250); intermixonline.com

Poplin Top

The halter neck tie brings even more attention to this flattering silhouette.

Buy It! Jonathan Simkhai Top, $118 (orig. $325); intermixonline.com

Short Sleeve Top

The short sleeves on this off-the-shoulder top give it a fun sporty vibe.

Buy It! Rag & Bone Top, $153 (orig. $295); intermixonline.com

Gingham Top

Gingham and ruffles make the perfect barbecue outfit combo.

Buy It! Caroline Constas Top, $223 (orig. $395); intermixonline.com

Embroidered Top

We’re obsessed with the gorgeous yellow embroidery on this ruffled top. Wear it with white jeans for a fresh and bright summer look.

Buy It! Self-Portrait Top, $244 (orig. $410); intermixonline.com

Lace Bodysuit

An off-the-shoulder lace bodysuit is the ultimate girls night out top.

Buy It! Faith Connexion Bodysuit, $90 (orig. $325); intermixonline.com

Which off-the-shoulder styles are you scoring on sale at Intermix? Comment below and let us know!