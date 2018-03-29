Kendall Jenner's Overflowing Closet Proves that Khlo-C-D Isn't Genetic

Kendall Jenner’s giving us a look inside her Soho apartment closet, and it’s not as perfectly organized as you might expect.

While Jenner’s older sister Khloé Kardashian has a knack for hyper-organizing everything from her jeans, workout clothes, handbags, sunglasses and even her pantry, the supermodel, 22, takes a less intense approach when it comes to her closet.

The star brought fans into her N.Y.C. closet for her latest Adidas campaign, shot by photographer Renell Medrano, for the new Arkyn sneaker after being named a new brand ambassador last May. She posed sitting atop a huge pile of folded clothes while wearing casual Adidas workout attire and the new knit sneaker launching in April.

Renell Medrano/Adidas

As any New Yorker would know, N.Y.C. apartments don’t come with tons of space, so Jenner has to get creative with storage options for all of her clothing. The model uses two rods to hang the majority of her blouses, button-ups and jackets, then keeps hundreds of tees neatly folded in shelving units throughout the rest of the room.

Renell Medrano/Adidas

Unlike Kardashian, who organizes all of her clothing by item type and then by color, Jenner just gets everything she owns on hangers and shelves without getting too precious about it.

LA Closet Design; Michael Stewart/GC Images

Even with the floor-to-ceiling shelves installed, Jenner still owns more clothes than she could neatly fit in her Soho closet. So, she keeps other items in a clear storage bin with even more folded clothes stacked on top of it.

Jenner and Kardashian aren’t the only KarJenner sisters to show us what the inside of their closets look like.

Not long after making a return to social media after giving birth to daughter Stormi Webster, Kylie Jenner snapped a selfie inside her handbag closet before heading to Kardashian’s baby shower.

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Her closet features over 100 luxury designer handbags including more than 10 Hermés Birkin bags, plus tons of purses from Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Chanel and more, which we estimate is valued at way more than $250,000.

Jenner turned to interior designer Marytn Lawrence Bullard (he designed all of the KarJenner’s famous glam rooms), to create the purse closet of her dreams.

“Every girl’s dream, and a few boys too! A corner of @kyliejenner‘s purse closet i designed for her, lacquer floating shelves over mirrored walls, rock crystal chandelier and my own silver mica ceiling paper,” Bullard wrote on Instagram.