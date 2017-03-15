Get a First Look at Ilana Glazer's Wedding Dress!

By now the Abbi to your Ilana probably already sent you the news that Broad City‘s Ilana Glazer just tied the knot in a secret ceremony at City Hall with her longtime boyfriend. (Say it with us now: ‘Yas queen!’). And while most of the details are under wraps, we did just get a first look at her wedding gown!

The 29-year-old Instagrammed a photo of herself and new hubby, David Rooklin, announcing their marriage wearing a very simple, sheer white long-sleeve gown, with a gathered waist, ribbon details on the bodice and long, flowy skirt. The groom was decked out in all black with a matching shirt, suit and pants. And both of them forwent wedding bands.

Belated congrats to these beautiful 👼🏽 on getting hitched. Love you hard and deep. You're truly #RelationshipGoals and inspire me. #YQY 📸: @chiokenassor A post shared by Phoebe Robinson (@dopequeenpheebs) on Mar 13, 2017 at 9:27am PDT

Glazer styled her hair natural and curly, a style she loves these days after getting teased about her locks as a kid. “Love. It’s all love now. I think my curls are dope, and I want to nourish them, not change them into something else,” she told Allure.

a real man 💦 … 🌊 A post shared by ilana glazer (@ilanusglazer) on Jan 21, 2017 at 4:53pm PST

And if you were always hoping Ilana would end up with Lincoln (Hannibal Buress), don’t fret: Rooklin seems like a pretty cool guy himself. The couple have been together since at least 2014, when he was mentioned in her The New Yorker profile. He’s a scientist who was doing postdoctoral work in molecular modeling at NYU at the time of the interview, and was spotted in the audience of one of her comedy shows.

And because of all this Broad City excitement, we know you’re dying to know — the show comes back in August. (We’re really hoping for a fictional Ilana wedding, too.)

What do you think of her wedding dress?