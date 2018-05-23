Iggy Azalea Shares Rare Smiling Selfie — and Her Fans Can't Get Over How Different She Looks

Any time “Fancy” comes on the radio, chances are you know right away who the singer is: Iggy Azalea. But her latest selfie is confusing some of her social media fans.

The 27-year-old singer, who underwent a rhinoplasty and breast augmentation back in 2015, just shared a lingerie-clad photo of herself on Instagram. And unlike her usual smize, Azalea is serving up a huge grin. The singer is seen laying down on a bed with a big smile on her face, a full face of makeup and a lavender lace bra top in the shot, which shows off her tattoos and cleavage. The star captioned the photo, “the stuff that don’t wear off.”

Her followers were quick to point out her new look.

“Omg you have teeth im really happy for you @thenewclassic,” one user pointed out. “Omg she looks gorg smiling,” another added.

Iggy Azalea Iggy Azalea/Instagram

Azalea hasn’t been shy about the fact that she looks different from when she first entered the spotlight. She opened up about her plastic surgery in the past, saying the change was a personal choice. “I didn’t [need plastic surgery],” the “Fancy” rapper said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “There was nothing wrong with me. I think it’s a personal choice and anybody, man or woman, they should be able to make an informed decision, and if you want to change something, then that’s up to you.”

However, despite her own positive feelings about plastic surgery, Azalea received negative comments from fans when she first debuted her nose job in 2015. “Yeah, I don’t know if it was worth the backlash,” Azalea said of the comments she received on social media. “I should have changed it more so it was worth it!”

And in this day and age, Azalea, who says she “didn’t have boobs” before her augmentation, believes her fans shouldn’t be surprised that she’s had work done. “I think, in 2016, people should be more accepting of the fact that both famous and non-famous women are having cosmetic procedures,” she said in an April 2016 Elle Canada cover story “That’s just the reality. And I think more people need to admit that s— so it doesn’t have to be so taboo — because we’re all doing it anyway.”

But despite the negativity from the internet, Azalea is thrilled with her looks. Last year, the star shared a photo of herself and her plastic surgeon, Dr. Ashkan Ghavami, writing: “It might seem obvious I’d hold the man I owe my fabulous nose and breasts to in high regard. But vanity aside; Ash you’re hilarious as hell, talented, eclectic, a progressive thinker & someone who supports women in their choice to do what they want with their OWN bodies (tons of men don’t share that sentiment).”