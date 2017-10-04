Idris Elba Says the Most Awkward Part of Co-Hosting the Met Gala Was the 'Beef' Between Taylor Swift and Kanye West

Taylor Swift and Kanye West have a long and complicated history of feuding, making up and then feuding again. And at the 2016 Met Gala, their clashing was at such an all-time high, that even actor Idris Elba could feel the tension.

In a game of “Confirm or Deny” in a new New York Times interview, the actor denies that hosting the Met Gala in 2016 was the most stressful night of his life but does reveal the most awkward moment.

“Deny. It was great. I felt really famous that day,” he said about his co-hosting duties. “It was a bit awkward because Taylor Swift and I had to present an award. We were walking through the crowd and obviously, there was a little beef between Taylor and Kanye. I didn’t know any of this. But I was there! And I was, like, ‘Oh, this is awks.'”

To refresh your memory, in February of 2016, West and Swift’s fighting was at an all-time high after West released his song, “Famous” where he alluded that he’s the reason for Swift’s fame. Many saw Swift’s acceptance speech at the Grammys shortly after as a dig to West’s song. So by the time they were together in a room in May at the Met Gala, even Elba felt awkward when the stars’ worlds collided in the same place. (And all this was before West’s wife Kim Kardashian provided receipts of Swift approving the “Famous” lyrics which launched The Great Snakegate of Summer 2016, and has never been fully resolved.)

Throughout the interview Elba reveals other fun fashion tidbits including the fact that he’s lost track of how many men’s magazine covers he’s graced. He says his drink of choice is Black Label and Coke, Kendrick Lamar is the best rapper of all time and denies that Paris Hilton rocks harder DJ-ing in Ibiza than him.

After his interview, don’t know what’s more endearing, that he was blissfully unaware of pop culture beef or that he says “awks.”

