Idina Menzel Is a Princess Bride In Her Wedding Dress — See the Photos!

Idina Menzel celebrated her wedding day in true princess style.

The Wicked star, 46, shared photos of her big day on Twitter and Instagram, thanking those who made her wedding possible, as well as sharing photos of herself and the groom, Aaron Lohr, 41.

Thank you to everyone who helped make my wedding day so special. pic.twitter.com/6ENbV3NzWw — Idina Menzel (@idinamenzel) September 25, 2017

The event was planned by Lover Is by Jo Gartin, with photographers Amy & Stuart capturing the couple’s special day.

Menzel wore a romantic off-the-shoulder lace gown created by Carolina Herrera and paired it with Jimmy Choo shoes, Ricardo Basta jewels, and a Jennifer Behr headpiece.

Lohr wore a suit by John Varvatos, a navy blue ensemble with a dark blue tie and a white flower pinned to his lapel. Menzel’s flower bouquet was from Mark’s Garden in California.

WATCH: Idina Menzel and Aaron Lohr Are Engaged: ‘We Are So Happy’

The couple took photos underneath a flower canopy that included flower-shaped chandelier above them.

The two have been dating since 2015 and got engaged a year ago this week. They first starred together in the 2005 film adaptation of Rent.

Menzel shared the news Monday on Twitter, calling the ceremony “magical” and Lohr “the love of my life.”

Aside from starring in Rent, Lohr is also known for appearing in shows like Law & Order and The Mentalist. He also voiced the character of Max Good in A Goofy Movie.

Additionally, Lohr works at the Avalon Malibu Mental Health & Addiction Treatment Center in California, where he serves as a primary therapist and group facilitator. He also has two Masters degrees in criminal justice and psychology.

The Frozen actress was previously married to fellow Broadway star Taye Diggs from 2003 until December 2013. They share a son, Walker, 7.