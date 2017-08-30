5 Brands to Shop Today to Help Support Hurricane Harvey Relief

Hurricane Harvey has devastated the city of Houston, Texas and its surrounding areas, and the city remains in recovery as thousands of people remain stranded while rescue efforts are still underway. These five fashion and beauty brands are lending a helping hand by donating proceeds from purchases to various charities and organizations to aid the victims of the unprecedented storm. By making a purchase, you’ll also be making a donation to The American Red Cross, The United Way, The Houston Food Bank or animal rescue organizations in an effort to supply basic necessities and rescue those missing, displaced and impacted by Hurricane Harvey.

Golden Thread

This Houston-based jewelry brand is donating 100 percent of proceeds from the purchase of this necklace to the many local shelters in desperate need of supplies for the victims in Houston.

Buy It! Antique large Texas necklace, $65; goldenthreadshop.com

Beautyblender

All sales made on Wednesday, August 30, will be matched and donated to the Houston Food Bank to help the Gulf Coast recover from Hurricane Harvey.

Buy It! Beautyblender Royal, $20; beautyblender.com

Ariel Gordon Jewelry

From now through Sunday, September 3rd, Ariel Gordon Jewelry will be donating $100 from every order to the American Red Cross to help victims affected by Hurricane Harvey.

Buy It! Diamond Dust bracelet, $420; arielgordonjewelry.com

Shoshanna

On Wednesday, August 30 only, 50 percent of all sales will be donated to the United Way’s Hurricane Relief Fund.

Buy It! Buchanan dress, $429; shoshanna.com

Fallon Jewelry

From now through Labor Day, Fallon Jewelry is offering 25 percent off your cart in order to donate a portion of the proceeds to the Dallas DogRRR rescue organization helping to rescue animals affected by Hurricane Harvey.

Buy It! Fallon Monarch Margaret drop earrings, $190; fallonjewelry.com

You can also donate to the above causes at redcross.org, dallasdogrrr.org, unitedway.org and houstonfoodbank.org.