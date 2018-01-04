See the Romantic Photos from Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model Hunter McGrady's Engagement

It’s a modern-day romance!

Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Hunter McGrady met the love of her life on Snapchat and after over a year and a half of dating, her man surprised her over the holidays with the proposal of her dreams.

The 23-year-old model’s boyfriend Brian Keys was a fan of McGrady before the two met, followed her on Snapchat and made a quest to take her on a date when he saw she was in N.Y.C. based off of her posts on the app.

“Not until six months after him following me and my antics [on Snapchat] did he see that I was in New York for a few days and so he snapped me something funny and asked me to drinks,” McGrady told PeopleStyle of the unique way the couple met. “I told him to add me on Facebook because let’s be real, I wanted to know what he looked like. He added me [and] my heart sunk. I thought he was so handsome.”

Photo Credit: Matthew Enbar Menbar Photos

Photo Credit: Matthew Enbar Menbar Photos

The rest was history. “Our first date was three days long and well, he’s now my future husband. Thanks Snapchat!” she said.

Looking for more style content? Click here to subscribe to the PeopleStyle Newsletter for amazing shopping discounts, can’t-live-without beauty products and more.

Keys got down on one knee at a picturesque spot in New York’s Central Park over the holidays, completely catching McGrady off-guard. “I was totally surprised,” she said. “I was bawling crying and had I known, I would have kept it together.”

Photo Credit: Matthew Enbar Menbar Photos

After McGrady, Keys and his seven-year-old daughter had a bite to eat at Tavern On The Green, he told McGrady he wanted to keep walking around in the 20-degree cold weather because “he wanted to show us something.”

“We got to Bow Bridge in Central Park — it’s an iconic bridge and absolutely stunning — and I thought, ‘Oh wow he sure knows me and knows I would love a picture in front of this,'” she said. But the second McGrady turned around, she saw her boyfriend kneel down with the beautiful sparkler.

Photo Credit: Matthew Enbar Menbar Photos

“I just broke down crying. He said some really beautiful things and then asked me to marry him. I of course said yes!” McGrady told us. Keys made sure not to leave his daughter out of the exciting moment either. “Then after he gave me my ring, he told his daughter how she is so precious to him and how much he loves her and gave her a ring pop — I’ve never seen a happier kid!”

RELATED PHOTOS: 10 Enormous Celebrity Engagement Rings

Photo Credit: Matthew Enbar Menbar Photos

Since the moment McGrady laid eyes on her man, she knew they were a match made in heaven. “He is super silly and gets my humor. I’m a weirdo,” she said. “The moment I walked in Bobo in the West Village [on our first date] and saw him sitting in the corner of the bar in his white button down, I knew he was ‘the one.'”

In fact, Keys knows her so well, he smartly checked out her Pinterest page for inspiration to find her dream engagement ring.

“I not-so-slyly made him a contributor on my ‘One Day’ Pinterest board… only he and I could see it and I knew he got notifications when I pinned something. Needless to say, I kept pinning the kind of engagement ring I would want,” McGrady said. “He got exactly that at The Seos in N.Y.C. I can’t stop looking at it!”

The couple’s only been engaged for less than a week now, but the swimsuit model already has plenty of plans for the actual wedding up her sleeve. “I’m born and raised in Southern California, close to Malibu, so I would love to get married at a vineyard or mountaintop back home,” McGrady said of her dream location.

“I want it to be a party. I want everyone Brian and I both love in one place, having fun, and eating good food.”

Photo Credit: Matthew Enbar

And when it comes to her wedding dress, McGrady already has one particular designer in mind.

“I am obsessing over the Pronovias wedding dresses,” she told us. (Incidentally, Maria Menounos also just wore the designer for her New Year’s nuptials.) “They are romantic and stunning.” Her one requirement for her her perfect gown? “I must have lace! They are dreamy dresses for sure.”