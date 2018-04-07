If you’re like us, you’ve already set an alarm (or multiple!) on your iPhone and marked your calendars for the launch of the highly anticipated Hunter for Target collection that launches on April 14th. With over 300 items – which you can preview here – including men’s, women’s and children’s apparel and accessories, plus outdoor goods, ranging in price from $5 to $80 it’s no wonder why Target fans (ourselves included) are anxiously counting down the days until we get to shop the collection.

Luckily, there’s a way to shop the collection early!

Starting on April 7th, Target REDcard holders will receive early access to pre-order exclusive colors in select styles on Target.com. Commence freak out. The exclusive styles include a cobalt blue cooler backpack, green rubber tote, navy fanny pack and of course, a lavender backpack (which is the color of the spring season). Another perk? The Hunter for Target collection will have a 14-day return policy versus Target’s standard 90-day return policy, but REDcard holders will receive a 14-day return policy plus an additional 30 days.

So, if you’re not already a REDcard holder you can sign up here then scroll down check out some of the coolest exclusive colors and styles!

Hunter/Target

Buy It! Hunter for Target Medium Backpack, $35 (exclusive pre-order); target.com

Hunter/Target

Buy It! Hunter for Target Oversized Tote Bag, $35 (exclusive pre-order); target.com

Hunter/Target

Buy It! Hunter for Target Cooler Backpack, $50 (exclusive pre-order); target.com