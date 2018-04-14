Hurry and get your credit cards out because the brand new Hunter for Target collection is finally here (and just in time for festival season!). If you’re looking for a brand new pair of wellies, trendy raincoat or waterproof backpack then you’re going to want to head over to Target.com – and fast. The Hunter for Target collection has been highly anticipated for months and with over 300 styles available for men, women and children – as well as home and outdoor items – you shouldn’t wait much longer before heading over and snapping up the items you’ve had your eye on.

Ranging in price from $5 to $80, the collection is cute and super affordable, making it a must-have for the spring season. Scroll down to shop 3 of our favorite pieces (you can see the whole collection here, if you like) then click over to shop the Hunter for Target collection before it’s gone!

Buy It! Hunter for Target Women’s Waterproof Ankle Boots, $35; target.com

Buy It! Hunter for Target Women’s Colorblocked Hooded Windbreaker Jacket, $40; target.com

Buy It! Hunter for Target Medium Backpack, $35; target.com