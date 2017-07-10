Beauty expert Huda Kattan has been sharing her tips, tricks and amazing products with us for years, through her YouTube channel, Instagram feed (boasting over 20 million followers!), and her always-sold-out product line, Huda Beauty. We’ve learned everything from how to apply lip liner to how to recreate her signature look from the pro — and no matter how many times she spills her secrets, we’re constantly dying to know: How does she get her brows to be so perfect?

Apparently, Kattan has been reading our minds, because she just teamed up with Tweezerman to create a (super cute!) brow-grooming collection, which includes two pairs of lip-printed tweezers, a magnifying mirror, spoolie brush, brow scissors and adorable lip-shaped case. Watch how she puts the products to work in the exclusive video above, and read her secrets, below. But first, go shop her products!

What’s your everyday brow routine like?

For filling in my brows, I use a darker shade and a shade that’s 1-2 shades lighter of brow pomade (my favorite is the Benefit ka-Brow!). I start using the darker shade right before the arch of the brow, until the end to create a slightly elongated tail. Once I’ve perfected that, I use a lighter shade to fill in the start of the brow and connect it with the arch. Using a lighter shade looks a lot softer and creates a more natural look. I also love to use a brow powder or eyeshadow on top of the pomade to set the brow and make sure it doesn’t move throughout the day. Applying some translucent powder around the brow and ‘baking’ that area will also help keep them in place.

You shape your brows yourself. What does your process entail?

1. I tweeze all brow hairs which are ‘sticking out’. This also includes removing the baby hairs, which helps create a smoother makeup application. I like to remove the hairs from the bottom of the ‘tail’ of my brow, and then when I fill my brows in, I go a little bit above the brow. The combination of the two gives a lifted effect.

2. I then use a spoolie to brush my brow hairs up to see if I’m happy with the shape. Once I’m happy, I trim off any long brow hairs so they don’t stick out. This makes them look super neat and helps with better makeup application for your brows.

3. Once I’m happy with my shape, I like to use a brow stencil (I got mine from Amazon) to determine the perfect symmetry, and where to start and end with filling in my brows.

4. For filling in my brows, I use brow pomade or gel that’s a darker shade and a shade that’s 1-2 shades lighter than my brows. I apply the darker shade from right before the arch of the brow to the end to create a slightly elongated tail. Once I’ve perfected that, I use a lighter shade to fill in the start of the brow and connect it with the arch. Using a lighter shade looks a lot softer and creates a more natural look.

5. I keep referring back to the stencil to make sure I have perfect symmetry, and if there’s any parts of my brow makeup application that is uneven or that I’d like to remove, I use a small Q-Tip instead of foundation, as this makes it look a bit more natural as opposed to a harsh line.

How do you avoid an eyebrow tweezing disaster?

If I had to give any advice, it would be to always make sure you see both brows in the mirror when tweezing them! This actually happened to my sister Alya once, she tweezed her one brow without looking at the other one and completely over-tweezed it, which left her with one thin, sparse brow. Had she seen both her brows, she would’ve known when to stop tweezing. Go easy and pluck hair by hair (even one can make a difference), and just remember to always balance your brows – they should at least be sisters if they can’t be twins!

What brow trend do you hope to never see again?

I haven’t seen this brow trend since the ’90s, and hopefully it never returns: Super thin, over-plucked, ‘pencil’ brows – the kind where you need to look really hard to find any hairs. Even I fell victim to this trend years ago, but now I prefer my natural brows which are slightly bushier and thicker.

Have you found a foolproof method for applying false eyelashes?

I find that most people like using their fingers to apply the lashes as it’s slightly easier to control. Once you get the hang of it, then move onto tweezers. Applying lashes is one of those things you need to keep practicing, and you cannot be in a rush when doing this until you are comfortable with applying them. Another tip – let the glue do the work. Often I see girls wanting to “press” the lash and false lash together for too long, which then causes it to move – and ultimately creates a mess. What I do is I just lay the false lash on top of the natural lash, and let it sit for a while.

What do you think of Huda’s brow tricks? Sound off in the comments section, below.