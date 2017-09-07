How It's Done: Huda Kattan Shows You How to Recreate Her Glowy Skin and Bold-Lipped Look

Summer might be (unofficially) over, but that doesn’t mean you need to stash your bright lipsticks away until next year.

With over 21 million Instagram followers, nearly 2 million Youtube followers and her own cult-favorite makeup line in Sephora, makeup guru Huda Kattan reigns as one of the queens of the beauty world. So when she stopped by the PeopleStyle headquarters, we couldn’t help but steal a few of her secrets. And because it’s always okay to rock a bold pout, she’s breaking down a coral-lipped look that will take you from summer into fall seamlessly. Watch the Kattan’s (many) tricks in the How It’s Done video above, and shop her must-have products below.

First, Kattan starts by applying a mix of tan and brick red shadows from Urban Decay’s Naked Heat palette all over her lids, following with a swipe of the same shades along her bottom lash line. The pro then adds an extra pop to her eyes by dabbing peach highlighter from her 3D Highlighter palette at the center of her lids, and lines her top lash lines with dark brown brow pencil (she it says stays on longer than regular eye liner!), and adds a few coats of Wet N Wild Mega Volume mascara.

Because the pro is all about the glam, Kattan pumps up her eyes with false lashes (she uses the Huda Beauty Samantha set), before applying more mascara to blend them in with her natural lashes.

Next, it’s time for the highlight. Kattan applies the same iridescent peach shade at the high points of her cheek bones, and follows with bronzer on her cheekbones and hairline.

To finish the look, she goes for a bright coral lip: Huda Beauty Liquid Matte Lipstick in Wild Child.

But she’s not done just yet. There’s simply no such thing as too much glow according to Kattan, who lets her exposed shoulders and collarbones shine with a healthy dose of highlighter.

