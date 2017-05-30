4 Cute Ways to Wear White Right Now

Now that Memorial Day Weekend is officially behind us, there’s no reason to keep your summer whites in your closet any longer. But if you need some inspiration before breaking ’em out, we’ve got that for you right here. Whether you’re heading to brunch with your besties, updating your summer work wardrobe, keeping it casual for the weekend or dressing up for a hot date, these all-white outfits are sure to keep you looking fabulous from now until Labor Day — and beyond.

Brunch With the Girls

An off-the-shoulder top and ruffled poplin skirt are light and breezy, and totally on trend for when you’re out to brunch with your pals this summer. Add some colorful, summer-style accessories like this adorable straw bag, fun embroidered mules, and statement earrings — which are the accessory of the season — and you’re ready for your next mimosa.

Clockwise from top left: Buy It! BaubleBar earrings, $48; baublebar.com; SERPUI straw bag, $220; bloomingdales.com; J. Crew skirt, $79.50; jcrew.com; Jeffrey Campbell heels, $150; revolve.com; Banana Republic top, $78; bananarepublic.com

All White for Work

When wearing all white to work, opt for pieces that are more tailored. Try a poplin button down, like this embroidered style from Topshop, and pair it with chic wide-leg trousers. Add a bold gold cuff and neutral accessories and you’ll nail the #girlboss vibe.

Clockwise from top left: Buy It! Topshop embroidered blouse, $60; topshop.com; Zara trousers, $69.90; zara.com; Argento Vivo cuff, $65; nordstrom.com; Mansur Gavriel leather bucket bag, $610; barneys.com; Loeffler Randall heels, $375; loefflerrandall.com

Low-Key Weekend Activities

For the weekend, comfort is key. Try a pair of white denim shorteralls (short overalls) with a striped crop top for a casual look. Then add some fun color with a bright tote and sunnies. Don’t forget some all-white classic kicks, like these platform slip-on sneakers from Steve Madden.

Clockwise from top left: Buy It! H&M top, $12.99; hm.com; American Eagle Outfitters tote, $24.46 (orig. $34.95); ae.com; Madewell sunglasses, $55; madewell.com; Boohoo short overalls, $40; boohoo.com; Steve Madden slip-on sneakers, $69.95; stevemadden.com

A Romantic Dinner Date

If you’re sweating about what to wear on a hot date this summer — literally and figuratively — we suggest trying this lace H&M dress. (The off-the-shoulder silhouette will help you avoid any sweat marks.) Just add some sexy heels, gold hoop earrings and a kitschy clutch and you’re all set.

Clockwise from top left: Buy It! GAS Bijoux earrings, $188; nordstrom.com; Zara heels, $49.90; zara.com; H&M lace dress, $129; hm.com; Alice & Olivia clutch, $350; aliceandolivia.com

What is your favorite all-white outfit for summer? Comment below and let us know!