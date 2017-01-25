Paperbag-Waist Pants Are the Comfiest Clothing Your Winter Wardrobe Is Missing

Bundling up in the winter months means it’s very easy to get into a wardrobe rut, relying on the same black skinny jeans and same wool tights day in after (freezing)day out. But if you’re dying to shake it up, there’s actually one very easy (extremely comfy) item that everyone can start incorporating into their routines now: the paperbag-waist pant. Elle Fanning, Zoey Deutch and Sienna Miller have all stepped out this month wearing the chic, versatile (and did we mention comfy?) clothing. So we broke down exactly how to recreate their looks (and where to find similar styles for way less!).

The baggy fit of the menswear-inspired pant could be intimidating, but if you follow the styling rules of these three stars even the most trend-averse can pull off the look. First, the key to making sure the slouchy pant doesn’t leave you looking drab and weighed down is pairing it with a fitted top, especially with a pair as high-waisted as Fanning’s and Miller’s.

Showing a little skin up top also helps the look from feeling like you’re drowning in fabric. Fanning went with a cap-sleeve tee, Miller rolled up the sleeves of her sweater and Deutch wore a skin-baring off-the-shoulder A.L.C. long-sleeve top to balance out her wide-leg A.L.C. gaucho pants.

And finally, adding a high heel always helps add a feminine touch to a menswear look, whether in the form of a platform (Miller) or block heel bootie (like Deutch’s Loeffler Randall pair).

Now that you know how to style them, it’s time to get a pair in your closet.

A camel brown style lends itself to be paired up with heels or down with sneakers and still look chic regardless of your mood.

Buy It! Asos wide leg pants with paperbag waist, $40.50; asos.com

As Miller knows, a colorful pant is a smart style choice, as long as the hue is muted and understated like this chambray pair.

Buy It! MSGM chambray paperbag-waist wide-leg trouser, $260; matchesfashion.com

A plain black wide-leg pair of paperbag-waist pants is one of those items you can keep in your closet for years — they never really go out of style.

Buy It! Mango slit trousers, $29.99; mango.com

Wear these cropped culottes with mid-calf booties this winter, then swap it for a heeled sandal come spring.

Buy It! Club Monaco “Domme” pant, $139; clubmonaco.com

Are you going to try the trend?