Trendy-Trying Level: Beginner

Kendall Jenner is the queen of making menswear styles look cool and thanks to her checked Balenciaga coat and mom jeans she managed to make her $1,000 Yeezy Boost Wave Runner 700 sneakers look totally chic. Pulling off a pair of chunky sneakers is much less scary when paired with your favorite pair of jeans and cute checked coat. Just make sure to keep the rest of your look simple with a basic t-shirt or sweater.