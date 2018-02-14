You Can Now Buy Coach's Newest Handbags Straight Off the Runway

It’s no surprise that some of the world’s top models walked in Coach’s Fall 2018 runway show on Tuesday during New York Fashion Week – including model-of-the-moment Kaia Gerber. And the front row was just as star-studded. Coach ambassador, Selena Gomez, graced the FROW (with a brand new hairstyle,) sitting alongside pal Petra Collins, top fashion editors, influencers and bloggers.

WWD/REX/Shutterstock

But what may come as a surprise is the fact that you can score Coach’s debut handbag style, The Dreamer, straight off the catwalk. Thanks to the “see now, buy now” strategy adopted by Coach (and other major design houses) The Dreamer handbag is available for purchase in 5 gorgeous colors and 2 different sizes (mini and medium) and already selling out – fast. Crafted from glovetanned leather, the top-handle style satchel is “inspired by romantics and the endless possibilities of New York City” according to the website’s description, and with three compartments it solves the problem of everything falling to the bottom of your bag, never to be found again.

Scroll down to shop your favorite color before The Dreamer sells out!

Buy It! The Dreamer in Azure, $495; coach.com

Buy It! The Dreamer in Evergreen, $495; coach.com

Buy It! The Dreamer in Purple, $495; coach.com

Buy It! The Dreamer in Red, $495; coach.com

Buy It! The Dreamer in Black, $495; coach.com

Which color of The Dreamer handbag are you loving? Comment below and let us know!