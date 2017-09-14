If you’re looking to score a pair of the hottest jeans of the season, then you’re definitely going to want to head over to Madewell’s Denim Party happening tonight! From 6 – 8 pm at select locations, Madewell is inviting customers to shop their new and limited edition two-tone Cruiser Straights jeans. During the two hour, only-in-stores event, shoppers can pick up a pair while enjoying drinks, snacks, tunes, giveaways and more. Inspired by the retro DIY jeans from the ’70s, the Cruiser Straights jeans, available for $145, are a vintage-inspired reconstructed straight-leg style and totally on trend for fall. Celebs including Kate Mara, Selma Blair, Emma Roberts and Busy Philipps have already been seen in theirs and we can’t wait to get our hands on a pair for ourselves. Scroll down to check out the event details and shop of our five favorite Madewell pieces that we can’t wait to style with them!

