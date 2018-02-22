Here's What it Costs to Live Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop Lifestyle

From over-the-top beauty treatments to top-of-the-line products and the healthiest superfood recipes, newly engaged Gwyneth Paltrow promotes quite the lavish lifestyle on website, Goop. And while we can’t all be Paltrow, it’s a little bit easier to live a lot like her, thanks to her advice and the products she’s created. Want to bathe like her? Eat like her? Treat your skin like hers? Easy. Found out what it’s like to be a “Goopie” in the Coinage video, above.

When it comes to self-care, the star and wellness guru takes the subject very seriously. Paltrow takes a bath every night, which inspired her recent bath salt launch, Goop Body. And it’s not the first beauty product she’s launched. Paltrow has also created a line of skincare products, fragrances and candles that’ll all have you looking and smelling like the star in no-time.

But because taking advice from her website isn’t enough for some of her fans, Paltrow created an in-person experience. This past year, Paltrow hosted her first Goop Health Summits in L.A. in New York, which Goop fans paid between $600 and $2000 to attend. The event entailed massages, manicures and essential oil therapy sessions using, of course, natural products from Uma and Côte.

Also at the event, were Goop-approved snacks, along with the opportunity to participate in seminars and workout classes focused on maintaining a healthy lifestyle. And of course, Gwyneth herself (along with Cameron Diaz!) made an appearance at the summit, during which she spoke in a panel about health and wellness.

And just like that, living like Gwyneth Paltrow is easy.