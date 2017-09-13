How to Handle a Runway Mishap Like a Pro

Find Someone to Lean On

The Mishap: While strutting down the Anna Sui runway during New York Fashion Week, one of Gigi Hadid's platform heels came off, leaving her to walk with only one shoe.

Luckily, Gigi was able to get a helping hand from her younger sister, Bella, who wrapped her arm around the model while she walked on the toes of her socked foot in order to keep from toppling over. And based on the grins on both of their faces, the Hadids were able to laugh this runway mishap off like it was NBD.