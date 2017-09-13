How to Handle a Runway Mishap Like a Pro

Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx: The Truth About Their Relationship
Find Someone to Lean On
The Mishap: While strutting down the Anna Sui runway during New York Fashion Week, one of Gigi Hadid's platform heels came off, leaving her to walk with only one shoe.
Luckily, Gigi was able to get a helping hand from her younger sister, Bella, who wrapped her arm around the model while she walked on the toes of her socked foot in order to keep from toppling over. And based on the grins on both of their faces, the Hadids were able to laugh this runway mishap off like it was NBD.
Laugh It Off
The Mishap: Last year, during Michael Kors' Spring 2017 runway show, Bella Hadid took a major tumble when the giant platform heels she was wearing tripped her up.
Despite the spill, Hadid managed to get back up and even poked fun at her catwalk slip-up on Instagram after the show. In addition to posting a video of her walking — which she noted was "seconds before" her fall — the model joked on Twitter, "Guys I’m a professional break dancer now I forgot to tell u." See? It was all part of the plan.
Duck and Cover
The Mishap: While performing at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in 2014, Ariana Grande, who is just five feet tall, found out the hard way just how big those angel wings are when she was accidentally smacked in the head by Elsa Hosk's fuzzy pair.
Of course, Grande wasn't fazed by the incident — in addition to finding herself becoming an accidental meme, thanks to the terrified face that she made while trying to duck out of the way, the singer also tweeted that "a Victoria's Secret angel accidentally smacked me in the face with her wings and it was awesome #goals." (The show also re-filmed the walk, and Grande's run-in was cut out of the final broadcast.)
Just Kick Off Your Shoes
The Mishap: Kanye West's Yeezy Season 4 fashion show, which was held on Roosevelt Island in 2016, had its fair share of difficulties. Models camped out in the middle of the runway had to take breathers, sitting and being passed water from members of the audience, to help stay upright in the 80-degree weather. Another model broke a heel and had to be helped down the runway by a bystander.
But when one model lost her shoe on the catwalk, she simply shrugged her shoulders, kicked off the other one, and just kept strutting her stuff in the summer sun. Hey, sometimes you just need to feel the grass (or the runway) between your toes!
Take a Bow
The Mishap: Victoria's Secret model Candice Swanepoel has maneuvered plenty of runways in lingerie and angel wings, but her pumps got the better of her while walking for Givenchy in 2015.
Thankfully, several people in the front row rushed to Swanepoel’s aid after she took a tumble on the catwalk — and the model took it all in stride. After getting back on her feet, Swanepoel laughed, waved to indicate that she was okay and then jokingly took a bow before heading off the runway. She even later poked fun at herself on Instagram, posting a picture of her scraped knees and noting that she was "left with little scratches but mostly a bruised ego."
Get Right Back Up Again
The Mishap: Jessica Stam may have gotten knocked down — presumably after tripping over the towering wooden platforms that she wore for the Chloé show in 2006 — but she got right back up again.
The supermodel laughed off her spill, jokingly covering her face in embarrassment as she got back up on her feet, before shrugging her shoulders and continuing to strut her stuff … albeit a lot more carefully this time.
Celebrate with a High Five
The Mishap: When Gigi Hadid hit the catwalk for Versace in 2016, something must have been unfastened in her dress, which meant that one of her breasts was exposed for the entire length of the runway.
Ever the professional, Hadid simply ignored the wardrobe malfunction, playing it off like it was truly NBD. In fact, she had such a good attitude about it that designer Donatella Versace even gave Hadid a high five as she exited the runway, proving that, well, accidents sometimes happen.
