How to Get Meghan Markle's Glowy Bridal Beauty Look

Meghan Markle did many things by the (fairytale) book for her wedding to Prince Harry: An elegant, full skirt, a romantic, long veil (all by Claire Waight Keller for Givenchy) and a tiara on loan from the Queen. But she was also very true to herself in one major way: By embracing her preferred radiant, natural beauty look, wearing her hair in a loose low bun and showcasing her freckles.
The bride’s hair was done by Hollywood stylist Serge Normant, while her makeup was applied by Honest creative color consultant and Meghan’s longtime friend Daniel Martin. And though details were not released on exactly what was used to create her elegant, understated beauty, due to her previous job as an actress and blogger on lifestyle site TheTig.com, we know some of the products the star loves to showcase her freckles and give her a glow. Shop them below!
For a Barely-There Pink Lip
This Charlotte Tilbury color (inspired by wedding guest Victoria Beckham) is reportedly a favorite shade of Meghan’s.
Buy It! Charlotte Tilbury lipstick in Very Victoria, $34; nordstrom.com
For a Natural Flush
Meghan has called this “a perfect rosy flush tone that brightens the face.”
Buy It! Nars “Orgasm” blush, $30; narscosmetics.com
For Light, Even Skin Coverage
Markle doesn’t love foundation, so to even out her skin tone she layers this over her moisturizer (likely with a Beautyblender sponge, another of her favorites).
Buy It! Laura Mercier “Radiance” foundation primer; $38; lauramercier.com
For Strikingly Lovely Lashes
Makeup artist Martin has called this mascara “a must.”
Buy It! Honest Beauty “Truly Lush” mascara, $20.99; target.com
For Effortlessly Undone Texture
Meghan has said she relies on this product to “give my hair a little bounce.”
Buy It! Oribe dry texturizing spray, $48; birchbox.com
For Polished, Glowy Skin
This natural product is a gentle exfoliator, which buffs skin to be the perfect canvas for any makeup look.
Buy It! Tatcha rice enzyme powder, $65; sephora.com