Beauty guru Melly Sanchez of Fashion Freakk is a master at applying makeup, which she proves to hear nearly one million Instagram followers everyday. From sultry smoky eyes to bold lips to statement brows, the star has created every look under the sun on herself, sharing her steps with her over 300,000 YouTube followers. But before applying the falsies and extravagant eye shadow, she always starts with sculpted skin, thanks to a Kardashian-loved technique you might have heard of: contouring. And she’s sharing all of her secrets in the How It’s Done video, above.

After first prepping her skin with foundation, Sanchez uses the brown cream shade from the Rimmel Insta Conceal and Contour palette, and a narrow concealer brush to draw 1-cm lines along her cheekbones, nose, hairline, and jawline, connecting the line along her jaw with the line on her cheekbones. She then blends everything into her skin with a medium-sized stippling brush, making sure no harsh lines remain. Then, she goes in with a smaller brush (like the size of a small eye shadow brush) to blend the lines down her nose.

New wig who this? Wig: @bellamihair use code MELLY for 💸 off Lashes: @lillyghalichi @lillylashes in Opulence ise code MELLY23 for a discount 😘😘 A post shared by Melly Sanchez (@thefashionfreakk) on Aug 10, 2017 at 11:03am PDT

Once the contour is blended, Sanchez applies the Bare Minerals Complete Coverage concealer, in a color a few shades lighter than her skin tone, to draw a line under the contour on her cheekbones, above the contour on her jawline, and below the contour she added on her nose. She then applies a few swipes under her eyes, on her cupid’s bow, at the outer edges of her lips, down her nose and between her eye brows, before blending everything in with a Beautyblender.

RELATED PHOTOS: The Beauty Product Launches We’re Living For Right Now

Sanchez then blends everything once again, and then adds translucent setting powder all over to lock everything in place, before defining her cheekbones even more with the bronze shade in Rimmel’s Kate Sculpting palette, and follows with a few swipes of bright peach blush on the apples of her cheeks.

To finish the look, she uses a small fan brush to apply highlighter on the high points of her cheekbones.

What do you think of Sanchez’s contouring technique? Sound off in the comments below.