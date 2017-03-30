Can You Guess How Much a Woman Spends on Makeup in Her Liftetime? (We Were Way Off!)

We’re obsessed with all things beauty here at PeopleStyle. We review every new product, track cool new trends (have you seen this unicorn-inspired makeup?) and snoop inside celebrities’ medicine cabinets whenever possible. So we can freely admit that whenever we take a trip to Sephora or Ulta we inevitably leave with a few more products than we anticipated buying. If you’re guilty too, it’s actually not all that unusual.

According to a new video by Money (above), the average woman will spend $43 on a shopping trip for makeup. (Our bank accounts may not thank us, but our vanities sure do.)

What really gave us a shock, though, was discovering that a woman spends $15,000 on beauty products in her lifetime. That’s a lot of lipsticks… or the cash for a used car!

Out of that money, $3,770 is spent on mascara alone (shop our favorite here!). Another $2,750 is allotted to eyeshadows (blue is totally in right now). And $1,780 is dedicated to new lipsticks (these are the celebrity shades we’re loving right now). And that’s not even including all the products you need to buy to keep your beauty tools clean.

RELATED PHOTOS: Celebs’ Beauty Routines: The Products They Really Use

If all of these numbers seem shocking, it makes a lot more sense when you consider the entire beauty industry is worth an astounding $382 billion globally.

Whoever said “you can’t put a price on beauty” was clearly misinformed.

How much money do you spend on an average trip to the makeup counter?