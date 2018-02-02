Already gave up on your New Year’s resolutions? That’s okay because we have a new one you’ll totally keep: let 2018 be the year you perfect the smoky eye with help from Patrick Ta. The ultimate red carpet glam guru who works with Shay Mitchell, Chrissy Teigen, The Kardashian Krew, and more stars, broke down the sultry, dark bronze smoky look he does on some of his biggest clients. Watch the How It’s Done video above for his secrets, and shop his must-have products below.

First, Ta begins with clean, moisturized skin, prepping the lids with La Mer concealer to camouflage any redness or discoloration, and then locks it in place with translucent powder. The pro explains that only applies concealer to the eyes before applying a bold eye look. Once he’s done, he’ll go back and clean up any fallout before perfecting the skin.

After the eyes are prepped, Ta moves on to the shadow, applying a taupe shadow from the Tarte Tartelette Toasted palette all over the lids, blending up to the brow bone. He then goes in with a darker, shimmery bronze shade, which he applies with a thin brush along the top lash line, before adding dark brown eyeliner along the top and bottom lash lines and smudging it out with a brush.

Ta then applies a copper metallic shade on the lids to make the eyes pop, and layers bronze metallic hue under the lash line, smoking it out. To finish the look, he applies Gigi Hadid’s Maybelline mascara and a nude lip.