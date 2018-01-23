How It's Done: Jenna Dewan and Olivia Munn's Mint Green Eye Shadow

There’s a new eyeshadow trend happening all over your Instagram feed and on the red carpet. Along with the bright pinks, pale lavenders and baby blues, mint green is having a moment, thanks to makeup artist Patrick Ta, who has used the unexpected shade on Jenna Dewan-Tatum and Olivia Munn. And while it may not seem like the easiest color to pull off, Ta explains that it’s surprisingly wearable, especially if you have an outfit to match. See the pro’s secrets for creating the look in the How It’s Done video above, and shop his must-have products below.

After first applying La Mer concealer to the lids, Ta swipes a sheer wash of mint green eye shadow from the Morphe 35 Color Glam Eyeshadow Palette from the inner to outer corners of the eye, blending it up to the brow bone. Ta then swipes the same shade along the bottom lash line, creating an opaque layer of color.

Next, the pro goes for a darker shade of green, applying it with a narrow brush along the upper lash line, blending it up to create a smoky feel.

He tops off the eyes with a few swipes of black mascara, and applies a pale pink blush, which complements the hue. The finishing touch? A pinkish nude lipstick to match the blush.

But if you’re not ready to dive into an all-over green look, try using the hue as a pop of color on just your bottom lash lines, like the look he created on Munn, or go for a lighter wash, like Dewan’s version.