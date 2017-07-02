Model Jeremy Meeks, a.k.a. the “Hot Mugshot Guy,” was spotted kissing Topshop heiress Chloe Green during a vacation in Turkey. The only problem? Meeks is supposedly still married to his wife, Melissa Meeks.

In photos posted on the Daily Mail on Sunday, Meeks, 33, could be seen embracing and cuddling with the 26-year-old daughter of Sir Philip Green — the British billionaire who owns Topshop, Topman and other British retailers — while aboard a luxury yacht in Turkey.

Green seemingly confirmed the relationship on Instagram, posting a photo of herself with Meeks and his manager Jim Jordan and writing, “Just the Beginning… We appreciate all the love and the hate.” (Meeks’ rep did not immediately respond to a request for comment.)

Meeks, for his part, has not posted any shots of Green on his Instagram but he has shared several photos of himself from the vacation.

Meanwhile, Meeks’ wife Melissa has not addressed the controversy on her social media, although she still identifies herself as “wife to Jeremy Meeks” in her Instagram bio. Back in June, Meeks shared an inspirational quote about “true love.”

“God will change your appetite for love from wanting a happy ending to expecting new beginning daily,” the quote said. “True love never ends, it begins over and over each day.”

Earlier in June she shared a photo of herself kissing Meeks.

In late May she shared another inspirational quote about love.

“Love isn’t always perfect,” the quote began. “It isn’t a fairytale of storybook. And it doesn’t always come easy. Love is overcoming obstacles, facing challenges, fighting to be together, holding on and never letting go. It is a short word, easy to spell, difficult to define and impossible to live without. Love is work, but most all, love is realizing that every hour, every minute and ever second was worth it because you did it together.”

Melissa is a registered nurse and mother of the couple’s two children.

Meeks first gained fame back in 2014 when his mugshot went viral thanks to his piercing blue eyes and handsome chiseled features. After he served time in prison for felony gun charges, Meeks was signed to a modeling agency and took the fashion world by storm — attending fashion week and making friends with industry’s A-list like Carine Roitfeld.