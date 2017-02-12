Hot Mugshot Guy Jeremy Meeks Goes to Fashion Week

It seems like only yesterday the Internet was going crazy for Jeremy Meeks, a.k.a. Hot Mugshot Guy, thanks to the piercing blue eyes and chiseled cheekbones he displayed in his booking photo for, um, well, felony weapons charges. Were we ever so young? Now it’s been nearly three years since his Hot Mugshot went viral – and in that time he’s been released from prison, signed to a modeling agency, and now has not only traveled to New York for Fashion Week, he’s met with one of the most famous fashion editors in the business. But as Grumpy Cat or David After Dentist can tell you, time flies when you’re a meme.

RELATED PHOTOS: All the Can’t-Miss Photos from New York Fashion Week!

Meeks, who was signed to White Cross Management even before going behind bars in 2015 for his conviction, was released from jail in 2016 and began pursuing opportunities in the modeling world. His first official (non police station-shot) photos hit Instagram in June, but he’s been laying low since then. But he just popped up on Carine Roitfeld’s Instagram, looking shirtless and brooding, encircling the French fashion editor in an embrace. On her account, she wrote “My new friend;” on his, he wrote “It was great meeting you and your team @carineroitfeld, I look forward to seeing you soon.”

Roitfeld, who formerly edited French Vogue and now runs CR Fashion Book, is known for coaxing wild photoshoots out of her celebrity friends (most recently convincing Kim Kardashian to make her a sexy celebratory salad), so we can only imagine what she has in store for Meeks. Perhaps modeling Riccardo Tisci’s rumored first collection for Versace? Being a bride for Chanel next season? It’s sure to be a slammer dunk.