“Hot felon” Jeremy Meeks and Topshop heiress Chloe Green showed some PDA on their getaway to Barbados on Saturday.

The 33-year-old aspiring runway star, who took the Internet by storm when his mugshot made him an overnight sensation and earned him the affection of millions back in 2014, was last spotted walking hand-in-hand with Green in Los Angeles in July.

In their latest photos, Meeks, dressed in multi-colored beach shorts, and Green, 26, in a pastel patterned bikini, looked very cozy as they frolicked in the water and walked along the Caribbean beach.

They held hands and shared cuddles as they took in the sun. The couple even took time to ride a jet ski around the clear-blue ocean waters.

Meeks — who reportedly filed for a separation from wife Melissa in July —was first photographed kissing the Made in Chelsea star during a vacation in Turkey. His wife Melissa reportedly told The Daily Mail that she had planned to divorce Jeremy after being “humiliated” by the photos of he and Green kissing during what she thought was a work trip.

“I told him I didn’t think the marriage could be saved,” she said. “He agreed. The marriage is over.”

The two have been married for eight years and share one child: Jeremy Jr., 7. (She also has two children from previous relationships: Robert, 11, and a 16-year-old daughter.)

Prior to his new life in the spotlight, Meeks served a year in federal prison after he was caught with a loaded gun in violation of his parole. At the time, police alleged that Meeks — who had also served prison time at a state facility —was a member of a local street gang, according to the Los Angeles Times.

When his mugshot went viral, News10.net interviewed Meeks behind bars about his popularity with women from all over the world. Meeks said he appreciated the compliments, but stressed his innocence – and his relationship status (he was married then) – saying he was not a “kingpin” looking for trouble.