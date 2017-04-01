Check Out the Bracelets Holly Robinson Peete and Stella & Dot Created to Benefit Autism Awareness Month

Today marks the start of Autism Awareness Month, and Holly Robinson Peete is doing something special for the cause.

The actress and singer, who herself has an adult son with autism, teamed up with accessories brand Stella & Dot to create two different bracelets. All net proceeds of sales will be donated to Peete’s charity, the HollyRod Foundation, which helps families affected by autism and Parkinson’s disease.

“My son, RJ, was diagnosed with autism when he was three years old and it was a shock to our family, but we embraced his differences and it has made us that much stronger as parents and a family,” Peete (shown above with RJ in 2015) tells PeopleStyle. “The donations from Stella & Dot will help us to continue to open our RJ’s Places across the U.S. and Canada, which provide technology for children with autism, a refuge for their siblings while accompanying their brother or sister to treatment or prevocational training for young people with autism.”

The bracelets are $19 each, and available at stelladot.com. The Harmony style is gold with a pave stones at the center, while the Melody style features multicolor beads.

“The designs not only celebrates the diversity of families affected by autism, but also the strength of a community coming together to improve the lives of their loved ones,” says Blythe Harris, co-founder and chief creative officer of Stella & Dot.



Peete already adores hers. “I love how this bracelet can go with anything and the tassels make it perfect for spring,” says Peete. “I have been wearing a few together for a cool stacked look. I am addicted to them!”

For more information about Autism Awareness Month, visit autism-society.org.