15 Must-Have Styles To Buy From H&M's Summer Blowout Sale

Get ready to score big with up to 80 percent off the hottest styles at H&M’s summer sale

H&M's Summer Blowout Sale Is Truly Amazing

There are so many reasons why we love H&M, but one of the biggest reasons is happening right now: The retailer's annual Summer Blowout Sale. With prices starting as low at $1.99, you can score up to 80 percent off on over 3,000 items including clothing, shoes, handbags and accessories. And don't let the name of the sale fool you: Many of the summer styles work just as well through fall. Scroll through to check out the 15 must-have items on our shopping list and scoop them up before stock runs out.

Wrap Dress

Buy It! Dress, $19.99 (orig. $39.99); hm.com

Denim Mini Skirt

Buy It! Skirt, $12.99 (orig. $24.99); hm.com

Metallic Mules

Buy It! Mules, $17.99 (orig. $34.99); hm.com

Utility Jacket

Buy It! Jacket, $19.99 (orig. $49.99); hm.com

Crop Top

Buy It! Short Camisole Top, $1.99 (orig. $2.99); hm.com

Hoop Earrings

Buy It! 3 Pairs of Hoop Earrings, $4.99 (orig. $7.99); hm.com

Embroidered Denim Jacket

Buy It! Jacket, $24.99 (orig. $69.99); hm.com

Off-the-Shoulder Top

Buy It! Blouse, $14.99 (orig. $29.99); hm.com

Ruffle Mules

Buy It! Mules, $12.99 (orig. $24.99); hm.com

Satin and Lace Camisole Top

Buy It! Top, $14.99 (orig. $24.99); hm.com

Crossbody Bag

Buy It! Shoulder Bag, $14.99 (orig. $29.99); hm.com

Plunging Bodysuit

Buy It! V-Neck Bodysuit, $7.99 (orig. $14.99); hm.com

Utility Skirt

Buy It! Conscious Collection Skirt, $19.99 (orig. $34.99); hm.com

Bomber Jacket

Buy It! Jacket $24.99 (orig. $59.99); hm.com

Colored Lens Sunglasses

Buy It! Sunglasses, $5.99 (orig. $9.99); hm.com

