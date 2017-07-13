H&M’s designer collaborations have quickly become some of the most sought-after drops because they’re A) limited-edition so when they’re gone, they’re gone and B) because the retailer always picks the best designers to get at a fraction of the price.

And that’s exactly why we’re pumped to find out what they’ve got on deck next — a fabulously feminine collection by the British label Erdem, designed by Erdem Moralioglu, which is known for embroidered lace dresses, floral frocks and vibrantly colored coats.

This label may not be as top of mind as some of the previous collaborations — like Comme de Garçons, Alexander Wang, Versace, Lanvin, Balmain and most recently, Kenzo — but it’s certainly as significant. Mostly because now you’ll be able to get a celebrity-worthy look for a much more affordable price when it’s released in November 2017.

The stars love, love, love the designer’s imaginatively feminine aesthetic, including Kate Middleton, Keira Knightley, Gwyneth Paltrow, Alexa Chung, Anne Hathaway and more. “I never think about what’s sexy,” the designer has said of his creations. “I focus on the silhouettes and the proportions and hope that takes care of everything.”

You may even get something very similar to what the A-listers themselves wore, as the capsule will “reflect and reinterpret the design themes from some of his most celebrated collections,” H&M said in a statement.

It will also mark a first for the label, as Erdem will debut its first men’s pieces in the collection. “I am so happy to collaborate with H&M, and to explore my work on a whole new scale, including a menswear collection which I have never done before,” the designer said.

The Erdem x H&M collection hits select H&M stores and online beginning November 2nd. Mark your calendars now.

Are you excited about H&M’s new designer collaboration with Erdem? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.